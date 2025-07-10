Abby Lee Miller Peppers Jojo Siwa's New BF Chris Hughes With Questions

Forget meeting the parents -- Jojo Siwa's BF Chris Hughes got a full-on interrogation from none other than Abby Lee Miller ... and let’s just say, it was total trial by fire.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... Jojo insisted Abby meet her new British BF and give her blessing. So, when the "Dance Moms" legend finally met him at an Orlando event last month, she wasted no time -- firing off questions left and right.

We’re told Abby threw him into the hot seat with questions like whether he owns his own tuxedo, can he carry luggage, and -- most important of all -- if he can keep up with JJ.

Luckily for Chris, he won Abby over and she gave him her stamp of approval -- but the Brit made it clear he earned it, telling her, "Wow, that was tougher than the mom test!"

Abby's convinced JoJo and Chris' romance -- sparked by their tight bond on "Celebrity Big Brother UK" -- is the real deal, not some PR move. We're told that it was hard to miss with all the lovestruck looks JoJo kept flashing her man at the event.

