JoJo Siwa Smitten Over Chris Hughes, Already Thinking Marriage

JoJo Siwa’s so head-over-heels, it’s impossible not to bring up her man Chris Hughes -- so TMZ did what we had to do ... and let’s just say, girl's already thinking forever.

We caught up with the "Dance Moms" alum outside Craig's Wednesday night -- and JoJo was gushing hard about her "favorite person in the world," saying she wished he was there with her right then ... and she also let us know marriage is already on her mind!

But while JoJo’s riding high on the love train, not everyone’s throwing confetti -- she’s been getting heat for dating a straight guy after only being with queer partners since coming out in 2021. Even Miley couldn't resist a cheeky dig about diving into the closet to drag JoJo back out.

Catch the clip -- JoJo doesn’t hold back ... telling us folks in the community need to actually practice what they preach when it comes to "love is love."