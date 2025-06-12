JoJo Siwa Claps Back at Miley Cyrus Over 'Closet' Joke About Her Sexuality

JoJo Siwa has clapped back at Miley Cyrus' Pride joke about her new romance with Chris Hughes ... lamenting that the judgment was "not funny" and "very hard" to hear.

‘I'm going back to the closet to find Jojo Siwa & bring her back out’ MILEY 😭 pic.twitter.com/QIP8BlJAOH — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) June 8, 2025 @MileyCyrusBz

ICYMI ... the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker addressed fans at World Pride over the weekend via a cheeky video message recorded in a closet -- noting she's been out of the closet since 6th grade. Miley later joked she was heading back into the closet "to get more pretzels and find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out."

JoJo finally reacted to the slight snub Thursday with a lengthy Insta post that included throwback images of herself fangirling over Miley as a kid -- plus one that showed both former child stars posing together back in the day.

Alongside the snaps, JoJo conceded she didn't think Miley's joke was "ill intended" -- but she didn't find it funny at all, noting ... "Not what the world, or myself needs to hear anyday of the week."

She went on to encourage fans to lead with love, and not to question themselves, adding ... "People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to… but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important."

And that's the JoJo way.

Unless you've been living under a rock ... you know JoJo finally confirmed her relationship with Chris earlier this month. The pair sparked major romance rumors with several cuddly, intimate moments as they filmed "Celebrity Big Brother" together this spring.

As the rumors swirled, she called it quits with her partner, Kath Ebbs -- who she was dating before her time on 'CBB' -- but was adamant she and Chris were not an item.

But finally, the couple came clean ... with JoJo confirming in a June 2 interview their connection is "not platonic anymore."

This was a pretty big deal ... 'cause JoJo only dated members of the LGBTQ+ community after coming out back in 2021.