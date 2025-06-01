JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Cuddle in Bed, New Loved-Up Post

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are taking their coupling from the streets to the sheets ... snuggling up to one another in a new pic -- and, it's hard to tell if they're wearing clothes!

Hughes shared a photo of himself and JoJo lying back underneath the covers. Her arms are wrapped around his chest, and she's resting her head on his broad shoulders.

In return, Chris is smooching JoJo's forehead as he takes the selfie -- writing, "Sleeepinnn beauty" underneath the pic as a caption.

We're not trying to be presumptuous ... but, Chris ain't wearing a shirt here, and JoJo's got nothing on her shoulders -- so, it's hard to tell if they're wearing pajamas or if they're going au naturel under the comforter.

Play video content The Viall Files

As you know ... JoJo and Chris started getting close after meeting on "Celebrity Big Brother" just a couple months ago.

Siwa broke up with her longtime partner Kath Ebbs after the show wrapped, and -- while she claimed it had nothing to do with Chris -- the pair started dating almost immediately.

Play video content TMZ.com

Most recently, we saw Chris and JoJo embrace at Heathrow Airport in London ... making it clear that they're far more than "platonic soulmates" as they originally claimed.