JoJo Siwa Says She's Not Lesbian, Comes Out as Queer on 'Big Brother'

JoJo Siwa's trading in one letter of LGBTQ+ for another ... telling her "Celebrity Big Brother" housemates her time on the show has helped her realize she's not lesbian.

The influencer and dancer revealed the news on the UK show Tuesday night ... explaining to her housemate, Danny Beard, she thought she was a lesbian -- but has recently realized she's actually queer.

Siwa then screamed out, "I’m switching letters! F--- the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality."

According to Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, a person who identifies as queer is one who is not exclusively heterosexual ... but may find terms like gay, lesbian or bisexual too limiting to encompass the scope of their sexuality.

As you know ... JoJo's sexuality has repeatedly come up on the show -- with Mickey Rourke making some controversial comments earlier this month, including claiming he could turn JoJo straight and that he would try to vote "the lesbian" out first.

That, combined with a near-physical altercation between Rourke and Chris Hughes, led to Mickey's dismissal from the show. We broke the story ... Rourke's considering legal action against ITV, the company that produces 'CBB.'

Siwa first came out in January 2021 ... and, she's been in several high-profile relationships in the years since. She's currently dating actor, DJ and podcast host Kath Ebbs, who came to JoJo's defense after Rourke made his statements.