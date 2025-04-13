Mickey Rourke Gets in Housemate's Face During Blowup Fight on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Mickey Rourke faced off with another housemate on "Celebrity Big Brother" before his early exit ... and, while the confrontation didn't come to blows, it looks like it got very close.

The veteran actor -- who we already knew had been booted from 'CBB' for continually using abusive language and behaving inappropriately toward his fellow housemates -- appeared in the episode that aired Sunday, featuring a pirate-themed quest with his fellow contestants.

Sneak Peek 🏴‍☠️ Big Brother takes control of the ship after Mickey gets heated with his crew mate #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/a727ekeoy8 — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 13, 2025 @bbuk

During a challenge where the group was forced to reveal hard truths about one another in order to open treasure chests ... Chris Hughes -- a reality television star and pro soccer player -- stared down Mickey, who didn't appreciate the look one bit.

Check out the clip ... Mickey throws off the reflective shades he's wearing and confronts Chris -- telling Hughes not to eyeball him, and refusing to get back in line with the rest of his housemates-turned-crew.

Mickey uses some colorful language ... telling CH not to "f***ing eyeball me, c***" at which point other members of the house are taken out of the game and yell out in surprise.

Hughes tells Rourke to "f***ing stand there" not backing down from the challenge ... and, the whole house needs to get in between Mickey and Chris to prevent a brawl.

Big Brother then calls Mickey into the diary room and tells him his language and behavior stepped over the line ... and, since he's already received a warning after he used a gay slur on the show, BB has no choice but to boot him.

Rourke apologizes ... saying, "I can’t take it back, you know, I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. ‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there."

As we told you ... the show put out a statement Saturday -- telling fans Mickey and showrunners had mutually agreed he should leave the program, though the clip seems to show it may have been more one-sided than originally indicated.