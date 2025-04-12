JoJo Siwa's Mom Disgusted by Mickey Rourke's Homophobic Remarks on 'Celebrity Big Brother UK'

Play video content

JoJo Siwa's mother Jessalynn was sickened by the recent homophobic remarks from Mickey Rourke on "Celebrity Big Brother UK" ... but she's not shocked the actor didn't get booted from the show.

Momma Siwa took to Instagram to say she was "really sad" her daughter was attacked ... and proud how well she handled herself ... adding, "I'm not surprised that he didn't go home. I knew he wouldn't."

JoJo's partner Kath Ebbs also responded to the attack ... sharing Jesalynn's posts and added some additional thoughts.

Kath wrote ... "Jo is one of the kindest most generous people I have ever come to know, let alone had the privilege to call my partner ... We all witnessed misogyny play out on national television these last two days and the support for her has been swift, which it should be."

Play video content

Kath also posted some vids of their own ... sharing what that infamous moment meant to them.

As we reported, Mickey recently asked JoJo -- who came out as gay in 2021 -- if she liked boys or girls. When JoJo said her partner was nonbinary, Mickey replied she wouldn't be gay anymore if he stays longer than four days ... basically claiming he could turn her straight.

Play video content ITV

He also used a homophobic slur, claiming he was talking about a cigarette, and Jojo was left in tears. 'Big Brother' issued Mickey an official warning -- and Mickey apologized ... insisting he was just trash-talking his opposition.

Housemate Chris Hughes was seen hugging the Karma singer and trying to console her in the episode that was viewed by 1.55million people on Wednesday.

Mickey asked Chris if everyone had to vote one another out of the house, with the Wrestler star stating: "I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

Play video content TMZ.com