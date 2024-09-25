Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

JoJo Siwa Packs on PDA With GF Dakayla Wilson After Bulge Photoshoot

JoJo Siwa Bulging Love Affair W/ GF Dakayla ... After Shock Photoshoot

Jojo Siwa's turning up the heat with her GF Dakayla Wilson, locking lips and proving she's packing it -- in her eyebrow-raising career and in her sizzling love life.

The former "Dance Moms" star turned edgy pop phenomenon took a break from her busy schedule to pack on the PDA with Dakayla, dropping her off with a kiss on the sidewalk in Studio City Wednesday.

JS and DW just went public with their romance last month, and they're clearly still in that sweet honeymoon phase -- smiling, gazing into each other’s eyes, and kissing like they’re about to part ways forever.

Looks like Dakayla's got Jojo's back after the internet went wild over her recent Ladygunn mag shoot, where she rocked a rhinestone corset with built-in nipples and a matching blinged-out bulge.

Even though Jojo told the publication she's an "attention whore," the pics drew quite a bit of negative backlash online ... perhaps not quite the attention she was seeking.

JoJo Siwa's Blinged Out Bulge For Ladygunn Photoshoot
But when asked about the furor Wednesday morning, the former child star shrugged it off, saying the shoot was all about embracing the freedom to be whoever you want.

So whether she's turning heads in risqué photos or embracing her boo, Jojo's proving she’s always "bulging" to show off!

