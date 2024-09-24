Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jojo Siwa Shocks In Blinged-Out Bulge For Controversial Photo Shoot

Jojo Siwa's been pushing boundaries since her "Dance Moms" days ... but her latest photo shoot has sent shockwaves across the internet.

The singer's rocking a custom rhinestone corset complete with built-in abs and nipples for Ladygunn mag -- and, yep, a matching blinged-out bulge. If you did a double-take, you're not alone!

Jojo had a few other less tame shots, but that dazzling bulge pic is definitely the most risqué -- and by the looks of it, definitely her favorite 'cause she's clearly feeling herself in it.

However, the pics didn't land too well online ... with some suggesting her managers are trying to sabotage her career, while others admit they’re just plain uncomfortable looking at them.

jojo siwa magazine cover reactions

Looks like Jojo's not sweating it, though ... she unapologetically told the mag, "I'm an attention whore."

It’s safe to say that even with her major rebrand as an edgy pop star, these pics have still drawn quite the strong reaction online -- especially since she rose to fame as the classic cookie-cutter dance kid.

