JoJo Siwa Gnaws on Fingernails While Driving Easy-to-Spot Lamborghini

Face on Her Car Says It All

JoJo Siwa's got a bad habit, and apparently, doesn't care who knows it ... because while she was gnawing on herself, she made sure it was easy for her fans to spot her.

Check it out ... you'd think the singer skipped a meal from the way she was aggressively chewing on a fingernail while cruising down an L.A. freeway. JoJo even did a double take to make sure she was satisfied with the impromptu manicure.

As for how a fan recognized JoJo snacking on herself -- well, unlike some celebs who try to avoid recognition in public ... JS fully embraces it by plastering her face and name on her whips.

Sorry, exotic car lovers, but yes ... that IS a Lamborghini Urus decked out in full JoJo regalia!

It's interesting the "Dance Moms" alum's not shying from the spotlight at all after catching some flak earlier this year for boldly claiming she invented "gay pop" ... after releasing her new anthem, "Karma."

She told us at the time ... "I definitely am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But, I do want to be a piece in making it bigger than it already is. I want to bring more attention to it."

Well, she's sure to bring attention to herself in that customized Lambo -- and swinging by a nail salon might be a good idea, too!