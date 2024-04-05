Abby Lee Miller's Approves of JoJo Siwa's Edgy New Look, Music Video

Abby Lee Miller is all in for JoJo Siwa's "Bad Girl" persona ... and she's loving her brand-spankin' new music video too ... which comes part and parcel with her edgy rebrand.

The famed dance instructor tells TMZ she's seen JoJo's new video for "Karma" ... and even with some of the sassier, gyrating dance moves ... she doesn't think it was too graphic or crossed the line -- in fact, Abby says she thinks JS played it relatively safe.

Play video content TMZ.com

As for the costumes in the video that some fans said Abby would never approve of, ALM's flipping the script ... saying she absolutely loves them ... quipping to the haters if she could've afforded costumes like that for "Dance Moms," she 100% would have in a heartbeat.

Abby also weighs in on JoJo's recent comments at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she said she was emulating pop icons like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus with her darker character -- which some fans thought was a total stretch.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

As it turns out ... Abby feels like JoJo is spot-on with the juxtaposition -- telling us the comparisons are fair because pop stardom is JoJo's dream, and if she wants to channel the energy of those megastars, then she damn well will!

Abby also tells us why she thinks JoJo is gonna find an audience no matter what -- saying the two of them have such a broad range of fans ... and that JoJo can rely on young people and even older people to follow her journey.

That's the beauty of their time working together, and the success of their respective careers ... Abby says they've each cultivated a dedicated base who are interested in them, period.