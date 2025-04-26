JoJo Siwa 'Dumped' Kath Ebbs After Allegedly Asking to Marry Them

Play video content

JoJo Siwa split from her partner Kath Ebbs after her time on "Celebrity Big Brother" in the UK ... with Ebbs claiming the dumping came at the 'CBB' after-party -- even though they say JoJo asked to marry them in the past.

Ebbs -- an Australian podcaster and DJ who used they/she pronouns -- dropped a video detailing all the drama Saturday ... saying that after watching what they thought was a totally fake reality show, they've now realized that JoJo wasn't just fronting for the camera.

Ebbs says they felt secure in their relationship with the former "Dance Moms" star when she went off to film 'CBB' ... but, now they say it seems clear the relationship wasn't as strong as they thought -- especially amid rumors she and her co-contestant Chris Hughes are more than friends.

JoJo "love-bombed" them, Kath claims ... 'cause Ebbs says Siwa told them she loved them early on -- and even asked to marry them. Unclear if they accepted this alleged proposal.

Kath says JoJo broke up with them after they flew all the way to England for the "Celebrity Big Brother" wrap party -- breaking things off while her supposed new flame Hughes was in the other room.

Ebbs ends their vid on a positive note ... saying they're happy they handled the situation with the grace they did -- though obviously it's an emotional time for them.

As you know ... Siwa came out as a lesbian in January 2021 -- but, during an episode of the reality show earlier this month, she revealed she's actually queer.

For those unaware, a person who identifies as Queer is one who is not exclusively heterosexual ... but may find terms like gay, lesbian or bisexual too limiting to encompass the scope of their sexuality.

During her exit interview on the show, Siwa branded Hughes "more than a friend" ... and, while they haven't said they're officially dating, it's clear Ebbs thinks JoJo and Chris are headed that way.