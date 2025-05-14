JoJo Siwa Says She Hasn't Spoken to Mickey Rourke Since 'CBB' Controversy

Play video content BACKGRID

JoJo Siwa’s "Celebrity Big Brother" stint came with its fair share of controversy -- courtesy of some offensive remarks from Mickey Rourke -- and she hasn't heard from him since the show wrapped.

Photogs caught up with the "Dance Moms" alum in NYC, where she joked that Mickey had probably forgotten who she is by now.

The actor agreed to leave 'CBB' over his inappropriate behavior and language on the show, including homophobic remarks directed at JoJo.

JoJo kept it light, saying she almost had a heart attack thinking she was about to cross paths with Mickey earlier that day -- turns out, it was all a prank by certified mischief-maker Howie Mandel. Catch the clip to hear her hilarious play-by-play!

Another standout from her 'CBB' run? The surprisingly tight bond she formed with "Love Island UK" star Chris Hughes. JoJo gave a lil’ update on that friendship too -- so yep, there's more tea to sip.

