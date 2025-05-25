JoJo Siwa Embraces Chris Hughes at Airport After Split From Partner Kath Ebbs

JoJo Siwa's dancing through life with her brand new dude ... looking loved up with Chris Hughes while reuniting at the airport!

The former "Dance Moms" star landed in old London Town at Heathrow Airport Sunday ... and, she jumped into the arms of her former footballer "friend."

Check out these pics ... Hughes has his arms wrapped around Siwa's chest and neck in one snap, grabs her by the cheeks in another -- and, they even dip behind a bouquet of flowers at one point. Kinda looks like they're locking lips, or at least very close to it.

JS and CH were later spotted holding hands while walking through the parking lot together, too ... and, it definitely feels like these two are announcing their relationship with authority.

As you know ... Chris and JoJo met on "Celebrity Big Brother" just a couple months ago -- forging a close friendship on the show full of cuddling, sweet gestures and more.

Play video content ITV

While on the show, Siwa told housemate Danny Beard -- and viewers -- that she's not a lesbian ... coming out as queer instead.

Play video content 4/26/25

At the show's wrap party, Kath Ebbs -- JoJo's partner -- says Siwa broke up with them ... leaving them devastated. They've since said Siwa had "no f***ing clue" what they were going through while she was on 'CBB.'

Play video content The Viall Files

JoJo has made it clear Chris had nothing to do with her split from Kath ... though admitting they share a super special relationship she's stuck to calling a friendship.