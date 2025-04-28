JoJo Siwa Gets Real About Why She Broke Up With Kath Ebbs Post-'Celeb Big Brother'

Play video content ITV

JoJo Siwa’s ex, Kath Ebbs, says their breakup came as a total shock ... but JoJo’s claiming it was exactly what she needed to do after leaving "Celebrity Big Brother."

In a tearful interview on the UK’s "This Morning" talk show, JoJo shared that the time spent alone on 'CBB' gave her the space to reflect, and it made her realize there were things in her relationship -- and other areas of her life -- she should never have accepted in the first place.

JoJo gave more details to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard ... saying that even though 'CBB' was only 3 weeks long, it felt like 4 years. Naturally, she was ready to fix what needed repairing as soon as she left -- and it seems Kath ended up bearing the brunt of that.

The ex-"Dance Moms" star kept it vague, never name-dropping Kath -- an Australian podcaster and DJ who uses she/they pronouns -- but JoJo made it crystal clear that she realized she was unhappy, and had taken steps to prioritize her mental health after leaving the show.

She also thanked fellow 'CBB' castmate Chris Hughes for his support, as they developed a close bond on the show -- one that sparked rumors they might be something more.

