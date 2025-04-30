JoJo Siwa Discusses Whether Chris Hughes Was Reason Behind Kath Ebbs Split
JoJo Siwa's spilling more tea on her Kath Ebbs split ... and she’s finally addressing the topic on everyone's lips -- Chris Hughes, and whether he blew up the relationship.
The "Dance Moms" alum hit up "The Viall Files" podcast -- setting the record straight that Chris, who she met on "Celebrity Big Brother," had zero to do with the breakup. According to her, they just built a solid friendship and share a super special bond.
JoJo went on to explain that Chris -- a former "Love Island UK" heartthrob -- is the other half of a friendship unlike anything she’s ever had. But again -- he had nothing to do with her split from Kath, she insists!
Looks like issues with Kath were on a deeper level -- JoJo said the drama with them kicked off at the 'CBB' after-party -- claiming Kath started firing off deep questions on the spot, like "Are you happy?"
JoJo said she definitely wasn’t in the headspace for a heavy convo -- especially not at a wrap party -- and getting cussed out in the middle of it all made her realize there were some real cracks in the relationship.
JoJo said Kath asked her not to talk about their relationship, but she felt staying zipped would just make her look like she was avoiding the whole thing. So that’s why she’s been airing it out and telling her side of the story!