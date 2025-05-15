JoJo Siwa's Ex Says Star Had No 'F***ing Clue' What They'd Been Through When They Split

Play video content Conversations with Kath

JoJo Siwa's ex Kath Ebbs says they wanted JoJo to know everything that had happened while she was on "Celebrity Big Brother" -- saying she broke things off without knowing the full context.

The Australian DJ took to their podcast "Conversations with Kath" for an episode published recently to share even more details about their shocking split ... including claiming JoJo cited them not showing up to the live show of 'CBB' to support her as part of the split.

Kath says watching JoJo and Chris Hughes get all cuddled up on the show -- combined with the anniversary of their close friend's death -- proved too much for them ... sending them into a "meltdown."

Ebbs says, "But I knew [JoJo] had, she didn't have any idea what had gone on. She didn't know what I'd been through. She didn't, she had no f***ing clue." Ebbs says they wanted JoJo to take a beat ... but, JoJo stormed ahead and split with them.

Play video content 4/26/25

As you know ... Kath broke the news of their shock split from JoJo, claiming in a social media post they'd flown all the way from Australia to the UK to see Siwa after the show wrapped, only for Siwa to put the kibosh on their romance.

Ebbs claimed this came after Siwa "love-bombed" them ... with Ebbs claiming Siwa even asked to marry them.

Play video content The Viall Files

While many questioned if JoJo's relationship with Chris played a role in her split from Ebbs, Siwa gave an interview saying that was total BS ... adding she split from Ebbs because the show made her realize there were parts of her relationship she never should've accepted in the first place.

Kath says they never felt like JoJo and Chris were going to live happily ever after together ... claiming it seemed like a platonic relationship that just went way too far.