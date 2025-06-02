JoJo Siwa Says She's Head-Over-Heels Smitten With Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa’s not just soft-launching anymore -- she’s full-throttle flaunting her romance with Chris Hughes, declaring she's head over heels and rubbing her cheeks 'cause she’s smiling so hard.

The former "Dance Moms" star, who started a platonic connection on "Celebrity Big Brother UK," has now developed a beautiful connection -- and even her family's clocked how much happier she's been compared to recent years.

JoJo clapped back at rumors of a PR stunt to The Guardian, basically telling the haters they’ve clearly never been around her and Chris together. And while she’s not speaking for him, she says her happiness is so real, it’s radiating off her.

All the "faking it" chatter started right after "CBB UK" wrapped in April -- when JoJo called it quits with longtime love Kath Ebbs … and let’s just say, her ex did not take it well.