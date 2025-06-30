Abby Lee Miller Details Docs Brushing Off Her Pain, Catheter Later Found in Body

Play video content TMZ.com

Abby Lee Miller is spilling all to us about her lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital -- recalling how after years of unbearable pain following her 2020 surgery, she finally discovered a catheter had been left inside her body the whole damn time.

We caught up with the "Dance Moms" star leaving Heather McDonald's 'Juicy Scoop' event in L.A. last week -- and she went off about how she kept sounding the alarm about her pain, but was completely ignored … until a dermatologist saw a giant pimple and told her it was a sign something foreign was stuck inside her.

You have to watch the video -- the way Abby tells it, her pain was brushed off again and again, and honestly, it’s a frustrating account as she lays it all out.

Abby really drives the point home -- saying she was completely ignored, just like she was before doctors finally caught her Burkitt lymphoma diagnosis ... a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.