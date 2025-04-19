Abby Lee Miller Speaks Out On Ex-'Dance Moms' Costar Kelly Hyland's Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller's speaking out on Kelly Hyland’s cancer battle -- years after their wild "Dance Moms" fallout and legal chaos -- and she’s making it clear to us ... Kelly doesn’t need her support, 'cause she sure didn’t show up during her own cancer fight.

The dance instructor tells TMZ she can’t really relate to Kelly ringing the hospital bell after finishing her second round of treatment for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2023 -- telling us it's because she was literally on her deathbed while battling Burkitt lymphoma.

ICYMI, Abby underwent emergency spine surgery back in April '18 -- doctors discovered a mass compressing her spine, causing excruciating pain and paralysis.

Abby also tells us Kelly has three amazing kids who are thriving, along with a supportive dad and ex-husband -- so in her eyes, Kelly doesn’t need her support. That said, Abby has no plans to reach out to the Hyland family.

Abby, who beat cancer in 2019, adds Kelly and her family never reached out during her own battle -- but nonetheless, it's all good and she still wishes Kelly well.

Kelly and her daughters, Brooke and Paige, exited "Dance Moms" in 2014 after that infamous physical altercation with Abby, and there’s been zero public interaction between them -- aside from the legal battle that followed shortly after their departure.

