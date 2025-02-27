Abby Lee Miller Says Child Dancers Affected by Palisades Fire Are Using Her Studio

Play video content TMZ.com

Abby Lee Miller says she's doing her part for people affected by the Pacific Palisades wildfire ... she's giving them free use of her studio so they can keep practicing and pursuing their passion.

We caught up with the "Dance Moms" star in L.A. this week ... and, we asked her about her new push to help out the kids affected by the devastating fires in western Los Angeles last month.

ALM says she's letting all of the students from the Palisades Studio that burned down in the fire come use her L.A. studio, free of charge.

Miller says she stopped by the studio the other day to pick up some merchandise ... and, she met nine dancers who couldn't have been older than 10 -- seven of whom had lost their homes in the wildfire.

Abby said obviously it was a very emotional meeting ... but added she found it heartwarming to see all the dancers there wearing leotards donated by local dancewear brands.

Cal Fire said 6,800 structures were destroyed in the massive blaze that consumed more than 23K acres while it raged for week across the affluent Los Angeles neighborhood.

Tons of celebs -- including Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Leonardo DiCaprio, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, and many more -- donated millions of dollars in the aftermath or the tragedy to help the community rebuild.