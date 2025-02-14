Malibu Mudslides Wreak Havoc, Car Dragged Into Ocean with Driver Inside

Play video content X/@stephaniefuerte/@breakingchesky/KNN News

Another disaster has hit L.A. weeks after the wildfires -- a powerful storm has been wreaking havoc, with jaw-dropping footage of a car getting swept into the ocean by a raging mudflow.

The car was caught in a fierce debris flow along Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway Thursday ... tumbling its way toward the stormy Pacific Ocean before finally getting wedged in place.

Play video content OnScene.TV

The driver was an LAFD member who, as you can see, managed to escape and reach safe ground. He was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Access to the stretch between Pacific Coast Highway from Malibu to fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades is restricted to essential workers only, with Caltrans warning it’ll stay shut until further notice due to heavy flooding and mudslides.

🌧️Storm Closures🌧️



Until further notice:



🚧PCH FULLY CLOSED between Chautauqua Blvd & Carbon Beach Terrace. #SR1

🚧Topanga Canyon Blvd. FULLY CLOSED between PCH and Grand View Dr. #SR27



Access is limited to essential workers due to a significant risk of mud & debris flow. pic.twitter.com/zU5CS4uXB2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 13, 2025 @CaltransDist7

The storm has caused significant damage and flooding, dumping around two inches of rain on the Santa Monica/Pacific Palisades area.