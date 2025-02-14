Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Malibu Mudslides Wreak Havoc, Car Dragged Into Ocean with Driver Inside

Another disaster has hit L.A. weeks after the wildfires -- a powerful storm has been wreaking havoc, with jaw-dropping footage of a car getting swept into the ocean by a raging mudflow.

The car was caught in a fierce debris flow along Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway Thursday ... tumbling its way toward the stormy Pacific Ocean before finally getting wedged in place.

The driver was an LAFD member who, as you can see, managed to escape and reach safe ground. He was taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Access to the stretch between Pacific Coast Highway from Malibu to fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades is restricted to essential workers only, with Caltrans warning it’ll stay shut until further notice due to heavy flooding and mudslides.

The storm has caused significant damage and flooding, dumping around two inches of rain on the Santa Monica/Pacific Palisades area.

While Friday’s forecast calls for light showers, a drier weather pattern is expected to roll in starting this weekend.

