Ellen DeGeneres Barely Escapes Massive Flood in England

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi moved thousands of miles from their home in the U.S. just weeks ago ... and they just had the same type of natural disaster they experienced at their former home.

TMZ broke the story ... Ellen and Portia moved permanently to the Cotswolds in England, just days after Trump was elected. Sources tell TMZ ... they wanted to "get the hell out."

Their new home across the pond was smack in the middle of a huge weather system that flooded the area in dramatic fashion. There were raging floods that decimated the area, along with 80 MPH winds.

The River Thames burst its banks, causing much of the flooding.

According to reports, her 43-acre property was overtaken by flood water. The roads surrounding the property are emersed under 5 feet of water. It's unclear if anyone is there to assess the damage.

Play video content January 2023 Twitter / @EllenDeGeneres

What's remarkable, Ellen's old home in Montecito, CA was also ravaged by floods just last year. Ellen, Oprah, and others were evacuated and 23 people died in the calamity.

Ellen shot a video of the flood ... and it's shocking and dramatic.

As for her new home -- it's unclear how bad the situation is.