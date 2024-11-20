Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Move to England After Trump Election Win

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have bid adieu to the United States ... and Donald Trump's election win was the driving force ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Ellen and Portia have settled in a new home in the Cotswolds -- a region in South West England, about 2 hours from London.

We're told the couple scooped up the place before the election ... but were "very disillusioned" with Trump's victory ... and, as one source put it, they immediately decided "to get the hell out."

Ellen was among the high-profile donors for Vice President Harris, cutting a $3,300 check for her. She also endorsed Harris on social media after the VP was tapped to replace President Joe Biden on the ticket back in July.

The former talk show personality wrote at the time ... "There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."

Ellen and Portia clearly mean business -- we're told the couple plans to list their house in Montecito, Calif. -- where they previously sold their other mansion for a whopping $96 million.

ED and PDR are mulling over how much they're gonna ask, and when they decide we're told they will list the property.

While Ellen isn't the first celebrity to threaten to move amid a Trump victory, she's one of the few to actually make good on her promise.