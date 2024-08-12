Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ellen DeGeneres Sells Sprawling California Mansion for $96 Million

Ellen DeGeneres I Just Sold One of My Mansions ... For $96 Million!!!

Ellen DeGeneres is likely laughing all the way to the bank after unloading her sprawling California estate for a massive price tag.

According to property records ... obtained by the Wall Street Journal ... the TV personality and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have sold their 10-acre estate in Santa Barbara County for a whopping $96 million.

The couple scooped up the home for $70 million back in 2022, and have reportedly sold it to mining magnate Robert Friedland.

The businessman is set to call the Tuscan-style mansion in Carpinteria home ... which boasts 9,000 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, hardwood floors, stone archways, walk-in closets, access to a private beach and more luxurious amenities.

We don't know how much dough Ellen put into the home since buying it, but the $96 mil price tag probably means she's making a tidy profit -- which she's already investing into a new property.

Ellen and Robert have done a home swap of sorts ... according to WSJ, she's buying back a Santa Barbara home she'd previously sold to him earlier this year. She reportedly paid $32 mil for the home, which was built in 1919 and sits on 8 acres.

Ellen and Portia must have big plans for the property ... they also snapped up a 3-acre lot next door for $6 million, so we sense a major home renovation in their future.

Santa Barbara County contractors gotta love Ellen!

