Ellen DeGeneres Doesn't 'Care' Anymore After Being Labeled 'Mean'

Ellen DeGeneres is no longer worrying about what others think of her ... revealing she's come to love herself years after being labeled "mean" in a toxic workplace scandal.

The comedian opened up about her transformative last 4 years in her new Netflix stand-up special, "For Your Approval," in which she made it clear she's "proud" of the person she is today.

As Ellen put it ... her career in comedy made her acutely aware and "care what people think," but she's no longer letting the peanut gallery "consume" her after her fall from grace.

She continued ... "If they like you, you’re in, and if they don’t, you’re out. And I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time."

However, 2 years after her eponymous talk show came to an end, Ellen says she's done being devastated by her not-so-nice reputation.

She added ... "After a lifetime of caring, I just can’t anymore. So I don’t."

Although, Ellen confessed she would still like to be remembered as "someone who is beloved," she is now happy not having to keep up a brand image or be a boss.

The "Finding Nemo" star found herself in the throes of controversy when employees from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" -- which ran for 19 seasons before wrapping up in 2022 -- alleged she created a toxic workplace through intimidation, racism, and fear.

At the time, Ellen offered up an apology to her staffers ... and 3 top producers were fired from the show.

Ellen then took a step back from the limelight following the end of 'Ellen,' waiting until April of this year to kick off her new tour, "Ellen's Last Stand ... Up Tour," where she joked about being booted from Hollywood.