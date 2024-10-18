Maggie Wheeler Says Ellen DeGeneres Deserves Another Chance, Despite Firing Her

Play video content TMZ.com

Maggie Wheeler ain't holding any grudges about getting fired from Ellen DeGeneres' sitcom after one season back in the '90s -- so much so, she’s totally on board with another shot in Hollywood for the talk show host!

We caught up with the actress, and she says Hollywood's all about giving second, third, and even fourth chances. So, by her standards, a brilliant comedian like Ellen should have no trouble making a comeback after those toxic workplace allegations got her canceled.

Maggie also mentions she caught Ellen's Netflix special recently and has some opinions on it. Check out the full clip to hear her thoughts.

As for Ellen, she’s all about making her Hollywood comeback after taking a breather following her controversial talk show exit in 2022.