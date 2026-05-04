Jesse Williams Secretly Marries Alejandra Onieva in Private Ceremony

Jesse Williams is officially off the market because he and actress Alejandra Onieva have quietly tied the knot ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the couple have been married for a few months now after pulling off a super low-key ceremony that flew completely under the radar.

The couple's romance goes back to 2025, when the two met while filming the series "Hotel Costiera" on Italy's Amalfi Coast. Jesse plays a former Marine in the show, while Alejandra stars opposite him.

By early fall 2025, the pair started popping up together publicly ... first getting cozy in Madrid, then showing up hand in hand at a Rome premiere, and later making the rounds at the San Sebastián Film Festival.

For Jesse, this marks a new chapter following his 2017 divorce from Aryn Drake-Lee, who he shares two children with.