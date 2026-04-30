'Love on the Spectrum' Abbey Romeo Looks Upbeat After David Isaacman Split
'Love on the Spectrum' Zero Tears From Abbey After David Breakup!!!
Looks like "Love on the Spectrum" fans are taking Abbey Romeo’s breakup with David Isaacman harder than she is -- because she’s out here looking completely unbothered!
Check the pics -- the newly-single reality star was spotted in L.A., soaking up the sunshine on a stroll with a friend Wednesday, smiling big and keeping it effortlessly cute in a laid-back outfit.
No signs of heartbreak whatsoever ... Abbey had a definite pep in her step, deep in convo and looking like life’s just fine on her side.
The split dropped earlier this month, and honestly, it stunned fans -- especially after nearly five years together, with the couple doing interviews that had people thinking wedding bells weren’t far off.
Viewers fell for Abbey and David from the jump, watching their sweet love story unfold after that iconic first date at the San Diego Zoo in season one.