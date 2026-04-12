Georgie From 'Love on the Spectrum' Reveals New Boyfriend After Split From Connor

"Love on the Spectrum" star Georgie Harris wasted no time after splitting from Connor Tomlinson ... she announced she's got a new love dove in a post shared Sunday.

Georgie announced that she's started dating her friend of 3 years -- Luke Cardon -- whom Georgie says "matches [her] energy."

And as for her ex, there seems to be no hard feelings at all ... Both Connor and his mom, Lise Menard Smith, "liked" Georgie's post about her joyous life update.

Georgie told fans, "I would like you to say Hello to Luke," after explaining that while they've been together for a while, they wanted to wait until after season 4 came out before going public.

As you know ... Georgie and Connor hit it off on a blind date during season 3 of 'LOTS' and continued their relationship into the fourth season until they hit a rough patch fueled by miscommunication and possibly a mismatch in personalities and senses of humor.

In one episode, Connor confided in his mother, "When Georgie and I were in Hyde Park, I was trying to be romantic, but it seemed like she was more transfixed by the honeybees and the ladybugs than she was with me."