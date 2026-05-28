Tia Mowry Hard Launches New Man Since Her Divorce, See the Pic!

It looks like Tia Mowry's got a new boo in her life ... hard launching a mystery man on social media.

She posted a cute carousel Wednesday from a recent getaway to Nobu's Cabo hotel ... and she wasn't soaking up the sun solo!

Tia went IG official with a new guy ... sharing a sweet selfie of herself giggling next to a handsome man, who's grinning ear-to-ear.

The actress also posted a montage of clips along with some shots of someone -- presumably her new boo -- sketching her.

Remember ... she dished to us last year about being back on the dating scene since her 2022 split from ex Cory Hardrict.

And as we previously reported, Tia told us she and Cory would always be family, since they have 2 kids together.

But now, TM wrote in her caption that she "had the best time" in Cabo with her new dude, writing ... "A little sunshine, a little peace, and a much needed reset."