Tia Mowry Spending Holidays with Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry and her estranged husband are coming back together ... at least for the holidays, 'cause they'll be spending them together as one happy family.

We caught up with the "Sister, Sister" star and asked about her holiday plans this year ... now that she's filed to divorce her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict.

Tia tells us, she and their 2 kids, Cree and Cairo, will absolutely be spending the holidays with Cory -- because, no matter what, they'll always be family.

We gotta say ... she was wearing a huge smile as she spilled the deetz.

TMZ broke the story ... Tia filed for divorce back in October ... pulling the plug on their 14-year marriage. Soon after, she made it clear she and Cory would remain friends.

It was the kinda thing lots of divorcing celebs say, but now it looks like Tia and Cory are walking the walk. As she told us, "Family is family" and that's super important to her.

The holiday plans might not be a complete shock -- the last time we saw Tia, it was evident there's still a ton of love between them. She said they were doing "amazing" with co-parenting and she had no complaints.

As for reconciliation ... back then she said she was "taking everything a day at a time."