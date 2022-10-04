Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Husband Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is pulling the plug on her marriage ... filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ -- The "Sister, Sister" star filed docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday -- citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end.

Tia didn't specify a date of separation, but she's asking a judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children. She's also asking the judge to terminate the court's ability to give spousal support to either ... and notes the couple has a prenup.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tia and Cory tied the knot back in 2008 and they currently have 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo together.