Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Spotted Together in Wake of Divorce

It appears Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are back on track, at least if body language is any indicator, just weeks after she filed for divorce.

The married couple of 25 years were spotted Thursday in deep convo outside a grocery store in Calabasas. Notice Sly's hand on Jennifer's leg as they chat ... certainly not a gesture that would be made if the two were still super pissed at each other.

TMZ broke the story, sources close to the two told us there was not a prenup in place, and they were working out a divorce settlement after filing docs to put a pause on any public proceedings. At the time, we were told the divorce was still happening.

However, by the looks of things, the two are at least working on figuring things out -- and even possibly a total reconciliation.

Remember, it was last month when Jennifer filed divorce docs -- accusing Sly of moving marital assets -- a claim he's denied. There was also Sly's infamous new ink of his Rottweiler, Dwight, he got on his arm ... covering a portrait of Jennifer.

Sly told us the dog wasn't the reason he and Jennifer split, they'd simply grown apart.