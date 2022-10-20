Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tia Mowry Says It's 'Going Well' with Cory, Co-Parenting After Divorce Filing

Tia Mowry's Divorce It's 'Going Well' with Cory & Kids!!! As for Reconciliation ...

10/20/2022 2:34 PM PT
KEEPIN' IT CORDIAL
Tia Mowry's giving off super positive vibes ... about her life, her family and even her estranged husband -- just a couple weeks after filing for divorce.

Tia was wrapping up a grocery run when we got her in L.A., and she opened up about how life's been for her and Cory Hardrict -- because to fans observing online, it seems like there's still a ton of love between them.

STILL SHOWIN' LOVE

The exes have been supporting each other in the comment section of their social media posts -- and Cory even posted a video flat-out sending love to "my wife."

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Tia and Cory Happier Times Launch Gallery

We asked Tia the obvious ... any chance of reconciliation? She didn't say no, and instead hit us with, "I'm just taking everything a day at a time, and that's all I'm going to say to that." 🤔

Tia also told us she and Cory are "amazing" at co-parenting in the wake of their split.

HIGHS, LOWS AND LOVES

Watch the whole clip ... because it's giving a whole lotta "door's open" for anything, but best of all -- Tia seems really happy and comfortable with where she is in life right now.

