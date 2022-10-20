Tia Mowry Says It's 'Going Well' with Cory, Co-Parenting After Divorce Filing
10/20/2022 2:34 PM PT
Tia Mowry's giving off super positive vibes ... about her life, her family and even her estranged husband -- just a couple weeks after filing for divorce.
Tia was wrapping up a grocery run when we got her in L.A., and she opened up about how life's been for her and Cory Hardrict -- because to fans observing online, it seems like there's still a ton of love between them.
The exes have been supporting each other in the comment section of their social media posts -- and Cory even posted a video flat-out sending love to "my wife."
We asked Tia the obvious ... any chance of reconciliation? She didn't say no, and instead hit us with, "I'm just taking everything a day at a time, and that's all I'm going to say to that." 🤔
Tia also told us she and Cory are "amazing" at co-parenting in the wake of their split.
Watch the whole clip ... because it's giving a whole lotta "door's open" for anything, but best of all -- Tia seems really happy and comfortable with where she is in life right now.