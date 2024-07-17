Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Cory Hardrict Defends Tyler Perry, 'Divorce in the Black,' From Rotten Tomatoes Critics

Cory Hardrict Tyler Perry Wrote A 'Divorce' Classic!!! Rotten Tomatoes 0% Score Is Fake News

#1 FOR A REASON!!!
TMZ.com

Tyler Perry's "Divorce in the Black" is the hottest thing on Amazon Prime, but it's a total bomb with critics ... as the new movie is getting trashed with a rare and extremely disrespectful 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes!!!

Divorce In The Black rotten tomatoes score
Rotten Tomatoes

Cory Hardrict stars in said film opposite Meagan Good, and he's telling TMZ ... the harsh critiques haven't slowed the rave reviews from true fans one bit -- he's choosing to see nothing but love.

We spoke to Cory out in West Hollywood, where he said the epic RT score isn't changing his mood -- he even plans to work with Tyler again, but mum's the word on the new project. 🤐

"The Real" host Loni Love pretty much called TP's writing skills subpar, and called him out for saving money by insisting on keeping his scripts in-house.

But Cory says his fans and Chicago homeboys are loving the film, and that's all that matters to him.

NO AWKWARDNESS AT ALL
TMZ.com

We also asked Cory about his status with ex-wife Tia Mowry after their particularly icy exchange at the Essence Awards back in March -- and he said life is not imitating his art (yeah, we called 'DITB' art).

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Tia and Cory Happier Times Launch Gallery

Cory says don't get him twisted with his character in 'DITB' ... he and Tia are good and his co-parenting situation is great!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later