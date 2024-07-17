Cory Hardrict Defends Tyler Perry, 'Divorce in the Black,' From Rotten Tomatoes Critics

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyler Perry's "Divorce in the Black" is the hottest thing on Amazon Prime, but it's a total bomb with critics ... as the new movie is getting trashed with a rare and extremely disrespectful 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes!!!

Cory Hardrict stars in said film opposite Meagan Good, and he's telling TMZ ... the harsh critiques haven't slowed the rave reviews from true fans one bit -- he's choosing to see nothing but love.

We spoke to Cory out in West Hollywood, where he said the epic RT score isn't changing his mood -- he even plans to work with Tyler again, but mum's the word on the new project. 🤐

I love that Tyler is paying Black actors now I wish he would hire Black writers and directors that have experience to help him with his movies… He could improve the movies & make them award worthy if he would stop trying to save money by doing the writing and directing himself. https://t.co/HExhpNMAqe — Loni Love (@LoniLove) July 15, 2024 @LoniLove

"The Real" host Loni Love pretty much called TP's writing skills subpar, and called him out for saving money by insisting on keeping his scripts in-house.

But Cory says his fans and Chicago homeboys are loving the film, and that's all that matters to him.

We also asked Cory about his status with ex-wife Tia Mowry after their particularly icy exchange at the Essence Awards back in March -- and he said life is not imitating his art (yeah, we called 'DITB' art).