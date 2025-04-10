Kash Doll and Tracy T Agree Cheating Ended Their Relationship

Play video content Baby, This is Keke Palmer

Kash Doll and Tracy T, her ex-boyfriend and father of her two children have different takes on what led them to growing apart ... but they both can agree that Tracy CHEATED during their union!!!

Tracy, who was once signed to Rick Ross' MMG record label, was recently on Ye's good buddy Justin LaBoy's "Respectfully" podcast and flat-out admitted to stepping out on Kash.

He even said he bought an engagement ring, but didn't give a clear reason why he never proposed.

Kash has since been spotted with NFL Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith -- but Tracy tells Justin it's all a front to get him jealous and riled up.

The two rappers have a son and daughter together but Kash may not be fronting at all ... she's telling Keke Palmer she's relieved the relationship is finished!!!

Kash said she grew exhausted with the nonstop cheating and needed to set a better example for her daughter -- who was just born 9 months ago.