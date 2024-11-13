Kash Doll Explains Keeping Ex-BF Feature on New Album, Maturing Her Music

Ya, My Ex Is Rapping With Me On My Album

Kash Doll's very public breakup from her children's father didn't disrupt her new album track list -- she kept his feature on the project even amid the split!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Detroit rapper during her "The Last Doll" album press runs this week and got the lowdown on her "NWA" track with Tracy T and Yung Bleu.

KD tells us the breakup was tough but keeping Tracy on the album was a no-brainer ... she loves the track -- and the full album!!!

It's been a roller coaster year for Kash, who says her new songs' subject matter goes beneath the surface and she even sings on the album ... which will be her last project with "Doll" attached to her stage name.