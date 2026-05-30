Rick Ross Performs Drake Tracks at Tour Kickoff, Rejects Reconciliation

Rick Ross may still be beefing with Drake, but that didn't stop him from running through all their biggest collaborations during the opening night of his new tour.

The rapper kicked off his 17-city "Port of Miami" anniversary tour Thursday night at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, celebrating 20 years since the release of his debut album -- however, while fans know the relationship between Ross and Drake has been rocky lately, you wouldn't have guessed it would make the setlist.

RR was doing hit after hit at the show ... including songs he's collaborated with the Iceman on throughout the night.

Play video content Video: Rick Ross Interview TMZ.com

After the concert, we asked Ross whether he had ever considered cutting Drake's parts out of the songs, given their public fallout, and Ross told us he simply goes with whatever the DJ plays during the set and doesn't spend time editing or removing parts from the records.

Still, performing Drake's verses and reconciling with Drake are apparently two very different things, 'cause when we asked if he'd ever consider squashing the beef and getting back on good terms with the Toronto rapper, Ross made it pretty clear that's not currently in the cards by bursting out into laughter.

The moment is especially noteworthy considering Ross and Drake were once frequent collaborators, teaming up on a string of major records over the years before their relationship unraveled amid the rap world's ongoing feuds.