Drake's Producer Turned Artist Elkan Speaks About Iceman, Kendrick Beef

Play video content Video: Elkan TMZ.com

Drake's producer-turned-musical artist, Elkan, spoke out about his work with the legendary artist while addressing whether he still listens to Kendrick Lamar.

Elkan, who was behind one of Drake's biggest hits, "Nokia," talked about working with the legendary star on his latest 3-album project.

Our camerawoman asked the musician if working with Drake means you no longer listen to Kendrick ... to which Elkan had an interesting answer.