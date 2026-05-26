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Drake's Producer Turned Artist Elkan Speaks About Iceman, Kendrick Beef

Drake's Producer Turned Artist Elkan Talks About Iceman, Kendrick Beef

By TMZ Staff
Published
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MAKING THE WORLD DANCE
Video: Elkan
TMZ.com

Drake's producer-turned-musical artist, Elkan, spoke out about his work with the legendary artist while addressing whether he still listens to Kendrick Lamar.

Elkan, who was behind one of Drake's biggest hits, "Nokia," talked about working with the legendary star on his latest 3-album project.

Our camerawoman asked the musician if working with Drake means you no longer listen to Kendrick ... to which Elkan had an interesting answer.

Elkan was signed by Big Beat/Atlantic Records. The musician recently released his own track, "Robotic Love."

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