Tia Mowry Says She'll Try Pepsi and Milk Trend with a Festive Twist

Tia Mowry is picking a side when it comes to the new milk and soda trend splitting the internet ... but she just might start a new trend with her own festive twist!

We caught up with the "Sister, Sister" star and cookbook author, and got her thoughts on the beverage craze -- the one where folks are mixing cola with milk to produce a sorta DIY carbonated eggnog.

Tia seems to be all for the odd combo, saying she would most definitely try it. She explained, she already likes to put milk in her coffee, and since Pepsi's also caffeinated ... hey, why not put milk in it too?!?

ICYMI, Lindsay Lohan helped hype this with a new Pepsi commercial ... promoting "Pilk" AKA a mix of Pepsi and milk, for the holiday season.

And, folks have been rushing to social media to either try it or knock it.

Well, Linds has convinced at least one big fan! Tia told us she'd even put her own spin on it ... with Pepsi, milk and a dab of something else that'll really make your holiday party 🔥.