Tia Mowry Gushes Over Women's-Only Tea Dating App, Cites Safety, Celebs

Play video content TMZ.com

Tia Mowry's on the dating scene, so naturally, she's weighing in on the new women's-only Tea app, which promises to help ladies spot red flags in men.

We caught up with Tia on Tuesday, and she’s all in on the app -- telling us it's a rock solid tool to protect women, and with a friend already using it, she’s seen the horror stories firsthand -- plus, some familiar male faces popping up, including a few celebs!

Catch our clip, because Tia’s got the scoop -- she says when you're in your 20s, you need all the, ahem, "tea" you can get about the dating world!

The actress also opens up about why she’s back on the app despite some horrible past experiences with men, even teasing that she might try Bumble for the first time.

Tia seemingly has all the faith in the world about the app -- which was designed for ladies to dish about bad experiences with men ... but FWIW, Tea was plagued with issues almost immediately after rising in popularity.

Last month, hackers unloaded a ton of data from the app online ... reportedly including 72,000 users' selfies, driver's licenses, and tons of direct messages. Tea has launched a full investigation and temporarily disabled its messaging system, but the app is still available.