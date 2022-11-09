Tamera Mowry Warns $2 Billion Powerball Winner to Be Careful with Jackpot

Play video content TMZ.com

Tamera Mowry is giving out crucial and timely advice for the new Powerball winner -- as they cash in on that fortune, she's warning the instant billionaire to simply beware!!

We got the "Sister, Sister" star at LAX Tuesday ... and she got really candid about her thoughts on the SoCal resident who hit it big, and scored the winning ticket for the $2.04 billion jackpot.

Tamera warns that kinda money can actually be dangerous because, as several previous winners could testify ... the cash makes you a walking bank, and an easy target.

She tells us, there's actually a really grim history of lottery winners going missing ... or worse, getting murdered! It's a dark topic she says she got familiar with while working on daytime TV.

ICYMI, the winning lottery ticket was announced Tuesday. It was sold in Altadena, CA ... making the ticket holder Cali's first billionaire winner ever AND it's the largest lottery prize in history!

The bottom line ... Tamera just wants the winner to steer clear of all the crazy folks out there. Her advice is simple ... whoever hit the jackpot should use it wisely, donate, and be safe in these streets.

As for the actress, she says if she ever comes across this kinda money ... she's giving away half.