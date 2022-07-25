Raising Cane's Owner Buying Lottery Ticket For All 50K Employees

The owner of Raising Cane's is buying a lottery ticket for every employee he's got -- a nice bonus to be split by everyone if one of the tickets turns out to be a winner.

Todd Graves has vowed to spend around $100K on the Mega Millions, a $2 ticket for every single one of his 50,000 employees he's got throughout the company. If you didn't know ... the Mega Millions is at an incredible $810 million, the 4th biggest prize ever.

Of course, once you factor out taxes and everything else, the 50,000 employees would likely walk away with $10K-$20K each ... not too shabby!!!

In an interview with WVUE, Graves said his crew always stands together, which is why he's looking to bring some extra fun into their job -- and hopefully some extra cash.