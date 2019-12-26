Xmas Lottery Winner Scores $250,000 Prize

A North Carolina man got a bonus when he went shopping for Xmas dinner -- $250,000!!!

Michael Rosenbrock went to a grocery store in Mint Hill where he bought all the traditional stuff ... ham, stuffing, the works. Oh, and he picked up what he pretty much always gets when he shops ... a lottery ticket.

When Michael got home, he scratched off the 20X The Cash ticket and it look like he came up goose eggs. Michael said, "I didn't think I won anything at first ... It's a good thing I always enter my tickets into the second-chance drawings or I would have thrown it away."

Lucky he didn't ... the ticket scored him a quarter of a million bucks.

Michael's already claimed the ticket. After taxes, he walked away with $176,876.

As for what he plans to do with the loot, he wants to start a nonprofit, saying, "Clean water, food to eat, a roof over our head. Doing nonprofit work is something I've always wanted to do."