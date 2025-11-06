'Love on the Spectrum' Tanner Smith Going to NYC to See 'Wicked,' Meet Ariana
'Love on the Spectrum' Tanner Smith Has 'Wicked' Good Plans ... I'm Living My Best Life!!!
No one’s enjoying the spotlight more than Tanner Smith ... he just spilled his A-list plans, and let’s just say he’ll be rubbing shoulders with the Ariana Grande real soon!
We caught up with the "Love on the Spectrum" fan fave at LAX Wednesday, and he was buzzing ... telling us he’s headed to NYC to catch "Wicked: For Good," where he’ll meet none other than Ariana, Peter Dinklage, and Jeff Goldblum.
You have to watch the video -- it’s absolutely adorable. Tanner gives us the full play-by-play of what he plans to say when he meets the stars.
And he’s not stopping there ... after NYC, he’s jetting off to Nashville for the CMA Awards ... and oh yeah, he’s got his 27th birthday coming up too. Busy guy!
Tanner’s clearly living the dream -- but he’s not done yet. He’s got a few more things on his bucket list for the year ahead ... and one of them involves baby gorillas. Check out the video!