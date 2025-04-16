'Love on the Spectrum' Tanner Smith Denies Dating Rumors, While Living Rock Star Life

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love on the Spectrum" fan fav Tanner Smith is making it clear that he and his TV show boo Callie Truelove are still hanging out -- but just as friends!!!

Check out the clip -- the smiling star AKA "Tank" tells TMZ he's definitely pals with Callie despite fans speculating sparks are still flying after their cozy dinner at North Carolina's The Shepherd Hotel -- which he documented on IG.

In addition to juicy details about Callie, he also shares what we can expect from him in the near future.

We even get a moment where mom Nicci pops in to tell us more, so watch the vid to the end to catch the deets.

As for now, Tanner's clearly been out there enjoying the single life ... and he's even joined the world of rock!

He was all over TikTok, rocking out with Chase Hudson, AKA Huddy, after he recently surprised fans during his concert at Smith's alma mater, Clemson University.