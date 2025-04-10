Brooks Nader Implies She Split With Gleb Savchenko After he Possibly Cheated

Brooks Nader appears to be hinting at what led to her breakup with Gleb Savchenko in her latest TikTok — and it might involve cheating!

The model posted the video calling out her ex on Wednesday -- just days after TMZ broke the story on Monday that she and Gleb had split.

Play video content

Check it out ... Brooks gazes directly into the camera and pops off, lip syncing, "If you go away for a few days and he's not f***ing strong enough in his own mind to keep his d**k in his f***ing pants, well then he can f**k off anyway."

As we first reported ... Brooks and Gleb called it quits about 2 weeks ago and our sources say it's unclear if the two are even on speaking terms.

Gleb later issued a statement to Page Six, saying he was surprised to learn Brooks had ended their relationship.

Play video content 4/2/25

He said he received a text from Brooks on April 6, responded, but never heard back -- making it their last communication.

Gleb also said their last face-to-face interaction was in New York, from late March to early April, when he flew out to film an episode of her reality show.

The former couple has had a seemingly on-and-off relationship from the start. They first met as partners on "Dancing With The Stars" in September 2024. Rumors quickly swirled they might have been dating -- which they initially denied, but later confirmed.

Throughout their time together, they constantly created TikToks hinting at a breakup, leading fans to speculate they had.