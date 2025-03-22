Brooks Nader Sizzles in Red Dress at Château Marmont for 'Severance' After-Party
Brooks Nader Gonna Need a Lot More 'Severance' in That Red 🔥Outfit!!!
Brooks Nader was surely turning heads when she showed up to the "Severance" after-party on Friday night ... 'cause she was looking red hot!
Brooks was among the star-studded guests celebrating the season 2 finale of the hella popular Apple+ series, which was shown in front of a live audience at Palyfest LA.
The bash occurred at the iconic Château Marmont in West Hollywood ... and BN did not disappoint with another 🔥 fashion statement.
As you might recall ... the last time we saw Brook, she wore a sheer bodysuit in Paris for PFW -- and before that, she was wearing a lot less ... in fact, she was going topless at the beach in Mexico.
Seems BN was solo at the party ... but she has most recently been linked to her 'DWTS' costar Gleb Savchenko after a very public on-again, off-again romance.
TMZ talked with them back in December, confirming they were involved, but denying any rumors about an engagement.
Talk about lights, camera, action!