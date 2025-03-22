Brooks Nader Sizzles in Red Dress at Château Marmont for 'Severance' After-Party

Gonna Need a Lot More 'Severance' in That Red 🔥Outfit!!!

Brooks Nader was surely turning heads when she showed up to the "Severance" after-party on Friday night ... 'cause she was looking red hot!

Brooks was among the star-studded guests celebrating the season 2 finale of the hella popular Apple+ series, which was shown in front of a live audience at Palyfest LA.

The bash occurred at the iconic Château Marmont in West Hollywood ... and BN did not disappoint with another 🔥 fashion statement.

As you might recall ... the last time we saw Brook, she wore a sheer bodysuit in Paris for PFW -- and before that, she was wearing a lot less ... in fact, she was going topless at the beach in Mexico.

Play video content 12/4/24 TMZ.com

Seems BN was solo at the party ... but she has most recently been linked to her 'DWTS' costar Gleb Savchenko after a very public on-again, off-again romance.

TMZ talked with them back in December, confirming they were involved, but denying any rumors about an engagement.