Brooks Nader Tried to Break Dad's Car Window with Bat After He Discovered 'Dirty' Pics

Before Brooks Nader was a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, it seems she was almost a softball star ... 'cause she says she tried to use a baseball bat to break into her dad's car after he caught her sending dirty pics!

The model took to TikTok recently to post a picture of herself lying back, big grin aimed up at the camera ... which the "You're so funny!" trend is written in big letters and quotation marks.

After that, Brooks tells a story that's more unhinged than uproarious ... admitting her dad once snatched her phone out of her hands while she was sending off dirty pics when she was 16.

Nader says her dad took the phone and ran to his car, locking himself inside while he read through the messages in horror. And, like any rational person, Brooks thought there was only one thing to do -- grab a bat and go to work on his window.

BN says she "tried" to smash through the window to get her phone back -- unclear how close she got to busting through the barrier -- and, she adds in the caption that she was "grounded for approx 2 years!!!"

It's unclear what prompted this confession from Brooks ... and, commenters on the TikTok are ranging in reaction from utter shock -- to "Same, girl." So apparently, it's more common than you might think.

While it doesn't seem like Brooks has ever spoken about her relationship with her dad, she posts TikTok videos with him all the time ... so, it seems they're on good terms -- even if somewhat scandalous pics help Nader pay the bills these days.

As you know ... Brooks has been a model for years, but her romance with her "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko has brought her a lot more attention -- captivating fans during their roller coaster relationship.